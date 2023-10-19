If you are one of the players who is looking for a new horror and suspense proposal, we have good news for you, since Go Home Annie has just been announced, a first-person title that will arrive on consoles and PC next year.

Meet some creatures that will keep you awake

Those responsible for this game are the Nordcurrent Labs and Misfit Village teams, who promise an interesting adventure full of research and that will address a plot related to the SCP Foundation, a fictional organization dedicated to the investigation of paranormal phenomena.

“We’re big fans of the collaborative fiction that the SCP Foundation has formed over the years, and we wanted to offer our own contribution in game form. Don’t worry if you’re not familiar with SCP fiction, as Go Home “Annie delivers an indie horror adventure that will make the hairs on the back of any horror fan’s neck stand up!” said Misfit Village creative director Mladen Bosnjak in a press release.

It is because of the announcement that the game developers wanted to show a taste of what they will offer, so you better take a look at the recent trailer.

Here we leave it for you:

As you could see, the installment will put you in the shoes of Annie, a low-level employee of the SCP Foundation, a covert organization that created a division to replicate dangerous paranormal events and anomalous entities. As a result of this, you will have to take drastic measures to discover your true purpose and alter the course of your destiny.

It is worth mentioning that Go Home Annie will use different ways to solve puzzles and navigate its levels, so you must explore every corner of the mysterious foundation to discover its terrible secrets.

Go Home Annie will be released for unspecified consoles and PC, through Steam, Epic Games Store and GOG, at some point to be confirmed in 2024. We invite you to discover other games that are perfect to try during this Halloween season in the following link.

What do you think of this proposal? Will you give it a chance? Tell us in the comments.

