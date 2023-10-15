The problem, with voice commands in Android Auto, that prevents users from being able to use this important functionality when they are driving.

One of the most used features of Android Auto are the voice commandsan integral part of the system and that allows us to interact with the applications without taking our eyes off the road.

Is he google assistantthe one in charge of powering voice commands, and it’s no surprise if, from time to time, the commands feature crashes.

And a new bug has been discovered where Google Assistant cannot understand what users are saying, even though the screen Android Auto correctly reproduces the command spoken by the user.

That is, the Google Assistant knows what the user says, but it cannot process the command and returns the “sorry, I didn’t understand” error.

The Google Assistant is said to work correctly when the mobile device is not connected to the head unit to run Android Auto.

It all seems to be a problem unique to Android Auto and this makes the app almost useless when driving since you can’t perform voice commands.

This results in the user having to manually enter text input to exercise commands and that cannot be done when driving.

Affected users are using typical solutions to try to fix the problem such as clearing the cache or deleting data from Android Auto and the Google app, but none of this solves the bug.

This problem doesn’t seem unique to a specific phone brand or car head unit.

Additionally, the latest version of Android Auto, version 10.6, which is currently rolling out through the Play Store, does not resolve this bug.

So we will have to wait for Google to release a future update. We will see if the new beta version that will be available next week resolves the bug with voice commands in Android Auto.