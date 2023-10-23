Do you wonder whether electric pick-ups make sense? Just ask the Americans, because Ford, Chevrolet, Rivian, GMC, RAM and soon (hopefully) Tesla and Fisker, among others, have copies of it in their showrooms… Although we haven’t noticed much of it yet. For example, in our region the Maxus T90 EV has the kingdom to itself for the time being, but this Toyota probably makes it look even sadder than it already is as standard.

Most logical for Europe?

In the run-up to the Japan Mobility Show, Toyota has unveiled the EPU and indeed: that is short for ‘Electric Pick-Up’. For the time being, however, it is still a study model, but that study model in itself seems more suitable for Europe than all those production-ready electric workhorses combined above. For example, the Toyota is not on an old-fashioned ladder chassis but uses a monocoque, which should make us fine-steering Europeans happy. Moreover, it measures only 5.07 meters in length and 1.91 meters in width. Well, that is still not small in absolute terms, but it should fit through our alleys a lot better than an almost 6 meter long Ford F150 Lightning or even a 5.37 meter long Maxus T90 EV.

This also makes the EPU a full 25 centimeters shorter than a contemporary Toyota Hilux with a double cabin, although something tells us that this concept car could offer comparable space. For example, it has a remarkably short nose since there is no need for a massive combustion engine in the front, which leaves a lot of space in the back for the occupants and of course the open loading platform. Toyota has not yet provided precise volumes in this area and the same applies to the specifications of the purely electric drivetrain. In any case, we cannot avoid the impression that this could be the most logical electric pick-up for Europe — if such a thing even exists… As long as they fit a normal round steering wheel in it, thank you Toyota.