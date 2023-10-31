When buying an e-book reader, there are many things to look at, the first of all being whether it is a Kindle or a model from another brand, because of the compatibility with formats such as EPUB, but it is not known. the thing remains there. Within the variety of brands that compete face to face with Amazon, there is one that manages to differentiate itself quite a bit: Pocketbook.

The appeal of its ereaders is strong for many reasons, especially because are compatible with ebiblio, the digital lending system for public librarieswith which you will be able to borrow books in digital format without problems and instantly, something that almost seems like magic.

Of all those they sell, the one that seems most attractive to us is the Pocketbook Era, which we were able to analyze with really good results, and whose price ranges around 200 euros, a little up or down depending on the moment. It’s not bad at all if we compare it with some of the best ebook readers, those in the same segment.

It is not the only advantage worth noting, there are more. For example, it has a speaker to read any file in text format in up to 26 languages, and in a natural way. So you can transform absolutely any book into an audiobook instantly.

In addition to listening to your books on the speaker, you can connect wireless headphones if you want, a good way to listen to your books while exercising or while working, although obviously the quality of reading is not the same as if the books are narrated by a professional voice actor.

Ergonomics and design are other keys, with side buttons to turn page and an excellent screen in which you can modify not only the brightness but the temperature of the screen. In this it is reminiscent of other high-end models such as the Kobo Libra 2 or the Kindle Oasis.

It is resistant to water and scratches, although you will almost certainly want to protect it with a case, since in the long term it can suffer damage if you usually carry it in your backpack without protection.

Amazon sells it for just over 200 euros, as we have mentioned, and with free shipping, although other stores such as PcComponentes practically match the conditions and price, with free shipping from Spain, so you have a choice if you prefer other distributors.

