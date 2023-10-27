Since using an ultrawide monitor, the way I work has changed enormously. I can have multiple screens to keep everything in view, work comfortably in multitasking and even use the split screen function to use a second device on the same screen. The problem is that when using a laptop as your main computer, these conveniences are lost when you’re on the go. But what if you were able to maintain these dimensions when you work outside?

Index

See all sections

A MacBook Pro with triple screen

The solution comes with Monduo, an external dual-screen monitor that, with the simple connection of two USB-C ports, is capable of giving life to two spectacular 16-inch screens with resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixelsand thanks to its hinge system you can place it as you like to obtain a very immersive view of your desk.

The body of the two screens weighs 1,9 kilos, so you can imagine that such weight could affect the screen of your laptop. Luckily, it includes a folding tab that will help hold this monster of a screen so that its own weight does not knock over the laptop’s main screen.

Plug and play

Thanks to their USB-C ports, the screens take advantage of the Macbook’s Thunderbolt port to power themselves and receive image data. It is extremely easy to connect, and to place them we will only have to pull both screens so that the central casing opens wide and we can place the Macbook screen inside.

As we said, the screens have a USB-C port to simplify things, but you can also connect mini HDMI ports to use other image sources (in that case you will need external power supply via 15W USB-C).

Especially recommended for Mac

Thanks to its 2K resolution, macOS detects monitors and allows you to activate HiDPI mode, which is perfect to continue enjoying retina resolution on your new display configuration. The connection is instant, and when you connect them, they are recognized as Monduo-R and Monduo-L respectively.

As if that were not enough, the screens are capable of working at 144 Hzso the gaming profile is also covered in that aspect, enjoying 500 nits of brightness and 100% coverage in the DCI-P3 color profile.

And just for fun, what would happen if we added an additional 49-inch monitor to the setup?

Is it worth your purchase?

We are faced with an accessory that has an inevitably high price, and its capabilities are probably not aimed at all types of users. If carrying a 2-kilogram accessory on your back to be able to continue working anywhere doesn’t happen to your mind, but if your job requires it and you need a high-caliber office that you can move in a matter of seconds, there is nothing better in the market that can offer it to you.

We must keep in mind that we are facing two 16-inch panels and 2K resolution, with 144 Hz refresh rate and powered by USB-C. These are great features, so the price 771 euros It might not be too high if we compare it with an external monitor (which would not be portable).