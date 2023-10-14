The artist has imagined a fusion between these two superheroes and it fits perfectly with the cast of Dragon Ball Super characters.

Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 faced Gohan and Piccolo in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It was the second canonical film of this stage of the franchise and, in addition to a surprising new transformation of Piccolo, the introduction of several completely new characters, among which the latest inventions created by Dr. Hedo undoubtedly stood out: Gamma 1 y Gamma 2.

These powerful androids were two new inventions of the Red Ribbon Army and have achieved thanks to their fantastic designs and his strong sense of justice earning the affection of many fans of the franchise created by Akira Toriyama. The popularity they have achieved is such that they have become the protagonists of some fanarts that even imagine in some cases a fusion between both characters.

The heroic fusion of Gamma 1 and Gamma 2

The fusion that the illustrator has proposed Salvamakoto from its official Instagram account has served to, in addition to paying tribute to these androids, show us how interesting it would be if these two characters merged to create to the definitive superhero of Dragon Ball Super:

In the design imagined by Salvamakoto The idea of ​​mixing some aesthetic elements of the characters involved in the fusion has been followed, in this case the blue and red colors of Gamma 2 and Gamma 1 that help to differentiate them better and that represents a sign of identity of these powerful characters.

The artist also added completely new details: The predominant yellow has been used this time to color what would be directly the body or armor of the character instead of being a common clothing. In addition, his long cape has been replaced with blue wings that recall, like other details of the design, the perfect shape of Cell. The latter has been indicated by the artist himself in his publication and it makes a lot of sense if we take into account that Célula was another of the most important inventions of the Red Ribbon Army.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It initially premiered on June 11, 2022 in Japan and was another success for the franchise in those lands. The film also arrived in our country on September 2 of last year and has an excellent Spanish dubbing. Some of the greatest virtues of the feature film were the predominant use of CGI in its animation and the great protagonist weight that the character of Piccolo received, probably the main protagonist of the film along with Gamma 1 and 2.

