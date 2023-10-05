Fans are confused about a specific scene from the FNAF movie. What is going to happen to the protagonist of Five Nights at Freddy’s?

With advertising that is invading the streets with a real pizzeria and even pizzas in cinemas, the movie Five Nights at Freddy’s It is raising all possible expectations among locals and strangers. All the previews are serving to get an idea of ​​what is happening in this adaptation, especially thanks to leaks that clarify the biggest doubts. However, there is a quite disturbing scene from the FNAF movie that has all the confused fans.

It is a moment that was seen even before the first trailer of the film, and that was shown in motion precisely in the first preview. During a sequence, you can see Mike tied to a chair with what it seems Freddy’s head about to be placed on top of his. Inside the head there are a series of rotating blades that seem to have been designed to kill. But, What exactly is that machine?

FNAF animatronic head

The debate caused by this scene from the FNAF movie, and what has left its fans most confused, revolves around if this is something that really happens or if, on the contrary, It is a dream. The main argument against it is that, if it is indeed real, it would involve killing the protagonist, and that would complicate things if a Five Nights at Freddy’s trilogy is planned for the cinema.

Others try to find out if it is really a device designed to kill or if, on the contrary, it is the mechanism with which the head is placed in animatronics Commonly. Looking at the blades, it seems more like the former than the latter, although the Five Nights games have already made it clear that being inside an animatronic is not exactly something that gives a great life expectancy.

Be that as it may, it is one of the scenes that is opening the most debates on the internet. We already saw an unpublished scene that hid more than it seemed, and some leaked documents even revealed the real identity of the sixth mysterious animatronic. However, What exactly will happen at this moment with Mike?

