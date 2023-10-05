We don’t have to wait for Prime Day to see a whole series of offers that will undoubtedly be the protagonists in these two days, and one of them affects a best-selling Amazon device.

As is usually the case when an important sales event is approaching, be it Black Friday or Prime Day, Amazon has decided that it is good to warm up the preview with some early offers, almost all of them related to its own catalog of devices, which on the other hand is every ever wider.

There is a little bit of everything, although on the last Prime Day what swept the screen were the Fire TV Sticks, and now they promise to do it again, since they are all on sale again. Special mention for the cheapest of the family, the Lite model, whose price has plummeted until it costs only 23.99 euros.

It falls no less than 31% compared to what it cost a few days ago, a golden opportunity to get a device that can give new life to your television that has ousted the Chromecast in recent years.

This streaming device is more powerful than the standard model of the previous generation, and has an integrated Alexa remote, although without volume buttons.

Of course, shipping is free to any part of Spain if you have a Prime account, an account that will also be necessary to access all the offers when Prime Day in October really starts.

If you don’t have it, there aren’t many problems, since Amazon offers all new users a free 30-day trial with no commitment to stay, which you can cancel whenever you want and which will give you access to this event.

The whole family is on sale

The main difference between the Lite model and the rest of the family has to do with the speed of its processor, which is somewhat less powerful than the others. This is noticeable when browsing its menus or installing applications, since it does not work as fast.

On the other hand, models like the Fire TV Stick 4K or the 4K Max have chips that really make your TV fly, no matter how old it is, and the main usefulness of the Stick is that they can “bypass” your TV’s operating system to that you use Fire OS instead.

This way, even if your TV already has age-related ailments such as storage problems, you will be able to continue using it for several more years, in 4K or Full HD and with a speed that its manufacturer would like to be able to provide.

As they are all on sale right now, it is really worth taking the step and spending those 20-30 euros that will save you having to spend much more on a new television.

