A jewelry store customer in New York, USA, was trapped overnight after the automatic safety lock activated. Photo/ABC News

NEW YORK – A shop customer jewellery trapped in a locked Diamond District store safe room for about 10 hours overnight. He can only be released when the door, on a timer, opens.

“The 23-year-old man was locked inside a secure room at 580 Fifth Avenue, which houses several small jewelry stores and a safe, just after 8 p.m. Tuesday,” said a New York Fire Department official, United States (US) as quoted by ABC News, Thursday (26/10/2023).

It is known that the man was checking his safe when the bedroom door was locked from the outside and then trapped him in a room measuring 20 by 40 feet.

The room was set on timelock, not scheduled to reopen until business began the next morning

Firefighters responded and cut through the concrete wall about 30 inches to free the man. But after about 10 hours of rescue efforts, they reached a layer of metal, which required a torch to cut through.

Not wanting to release unnecessary smoke and steam into the small room, firefighters decided to wait until the door opened automatically.

In the end, the door of the room automatically opened at around 06:15 am and freed the man.

He is being evaluated, but appears to be physically OK, officials said.

“The safe room is closed by the safe owner. Once the door is closed after 7pm, the door will be locked automatically on a timer mechanism. The door will not be opened again until a certain time has passed,” explained the firefighter.

They talked to the man on the phone the entire time and have surveillance video showing him breaking in.

