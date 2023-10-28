loading…

Thailand will become the first Southeast Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage. Photo/Illustration

BANGKOK – Prime Minister (PM) Thailand Srettha Thavisin next week will submit a bill (RUU) legalizing same-sex marriage. This move will make Thailand the first country in the region Southeast Asia which legalizes same-sex marriage.

For your information, both Thavisin and his opponents promised to expand LGBTQ rights.

In a post Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, Thavisin said his cabinet would discuss a marriage equality bill next week. If the cabinet gives its approval, the bill will be submitted to parliament in December, the prime minister’s spokesman told the Bangkok Post.

“I see this as important so that society becomes more equal,” said Thavisin as quoted by Russia Today, Saturday (28/10/2023).

Thavisin added that he would follow the Marriage Bill with two more pieces of legislation; one allows transgender people to change their gender based on official documents, and another legalizes prostitution.

The marriage equality bill is likely to face little resistance in parliament. Thavisin’s 11-party coalition supports the law, as does opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat’s eight-party alliance, which promised to implement similar legislation after winning the most seats in a general election this May, but failed to form a government.

Thailand is home to a thriving gay subculture, and this year’s Bangkok Pride parade attracted more than 50,000 participants. However, the country’s laws are conservative and do not recognize civil unions or cohabitation between same-sex couples.

Likewise, prostitution is illegal, despite the fact that sex is sold openly in Thai bars and at tourist attractions; and the government does not recognize gender reassignment, even though there are nearly 315,000 transgender people living in Thailand.

None of Thailand’s neighboring countries recognizes same-sex marriages or relationships, and homosexuality is punishable by prison in Malaysia and Myanmar. Only two countries in all of Asia – Taiwan and Nepal – give same-sex couples the same legal rights as heterosexual couples.

In his post on Thursday, Thavisin said he had also ordered the formation of a working committee to advance gender equality issues, and would push for Thailand to host the 2028 World Pride festival.

(ian)