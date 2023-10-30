The world’s authorities have received the message loud and clear. They know they have to fight IPTV piracy because the stakes are high. Although raids are being carried out and piracy networks are being destroyed, technologically more can be done. This They just demonstrated it in Brazilwhere the decision to block around 80% of illegal IPTV decos has been forceful.

A country with 7 million decos

Brazil’s statistics had worried the industry because they are quite impressive. With seven million devices providing access to illegal IPTV, the authorities wanted to make a move and show that they are taking this matter seriously.

They had already started this year 2023 carrying out several actions, but what has been revealed in recent days is a much more definitive blow that paves the way for a future in which IPTV piracy is totally blocked in the country. In order to block devices and combat pirate broadcast signals, Anatel, which is the telecommunications regulator in Brazil, is working closely with Ancine, Brazil’s national film agency. Their combined efforts are what has achieved this blow against piracy which, on the other hand, serves as a warning of what is going to happen in the rest of the world.

Objective: block, no matter what

That is the maxim that has been raised by the Brazilian authorities. They wanted to ensure that the pirate access to which millions of citizens have remained blocked in one way or another. To do this, they have attacked on two different fronts. On the one hand: the pirate IPTV decos to watch free channels. On the other: that of IPTV piracy networks. The “cleaning” they have done regarding IPTV devices has been as simple as blocking access to all those devices that are not certified. And, as you can see, they are not exactly few.

Many of the decos for IPTV are sold freely without license or certificates in Brazil, as is the case in other countries around the world. For the Brazilian authorities, without a certificate, there is no guarantee that this decoration is not being using for piracy purposes, so they have not had mercy on any of the detected devices. Although there are some doubts in the air about how they have carried out this process and what type of support they have received to achieve it, the news is quite clear.

On the other hand, we told you that they have two methods to end piracy and blocking decos is only one. The other consists of detecting those servers that are transmitting illegal IPTV signals and kill them so that they no longer function. In this sense, the figures they have published are also voluminous, since they mention that, in 2023, they have already blocked 3,000 servers that were operating in Brazil. And it is important to note that the vast majority of these server crashes have occurred over the course of recent months.

In addition to this, in Brazil they insist on the importance of companies in the technology sector such as Google and Cisco to get involved and begin to take part in the war against piracy. They criticize that Google receives a multitude of requests to eliminate results from its search engine that infringe copyright and that give access to pirated content and that end up ignoring them no matter how much companies in the streaming and entertainment sector make them.

They need Google to work more actively to lock results and they may also have more support when it comes to blocking IP and DNS addresses. But the plan has already been drawn up and given the results they are obtaining, it is most likely that it will not take long for them to receive all the support they need. In other countries, the strategy will likely be the same. Piracy is increasingly being pushed against the wall.