In a matter of a few hours it will be October 31, which in turn means that tomorrow will be Halloween, the scariest day of the year. A few days ago we recommended some PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass titles that you could play to celebrate this special day, but to all of them you can also add a new game that has just been released. coming to Steam in the form of early access.

Is about Lethal Company, a horror adventure that could not have had a better premiere, because in just one week it already has almost a thousand extremely positive reviews in the Valve store. Specifically, 98% of the users who have left their opinion have rated this proposal very positively, the gameplay of which is mainly focused on cooperative multiplayer for two people.

Without a doubt, the latter is appreciated if you are one of those who have a really bad time playing horror games alone. In it, players take the role of employees who are dedicated to collect scrap on industrialized moons that have been abandoned. By getting money you can travel to other more dangerous places, but which will offer much better rewards.

However, the deadly creatures that live in these places will seriously complicate the task, so to succeed you must use radar to detect traps, lights to illuminate the surroundings, stun grenades, walkie-talkies and other gadgets. Of course, the important thing is to hurry, because as night falls everything becomes more terrifying, which means you have to quickly return to the ship before everything turns into a nightmare.

In the comments, users couldn’t stop acknowledging how much fun they had with Lethal Company and above all how fun it is to play with friends while abominable creatures appear to take away all the cargo you have collected. It will be necessary to see over time how its content improves, but for the moment you can purchase it on Steam for 9.75 euros.

