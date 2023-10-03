The world of FIFA and EA Sports is involved in a series of controversies that seem far from over. We refer to one of the news that we told you a few days ago about women’s football.. And it is that he role of this division of the beautiful sport has acquired a more leading role than in past installments.

This has led to the fact that in many cases, the averages of the female soccer players far surpass those in the men’s division. Creating mixed teams in Ultimate Team, which for many has broken “the immersion” of forming your team. And of course it has generated a queue, and quite a bit of it.

Several youtubers, lovers of FIFA and EA Sports and followers of the FIFA franchise, have been surprised that the letters of the female category go hand in hand with the men’s teams, thus creating a mixed environment that escapes the reality of current football. Where due to physical and training conditionsmen’s soccer usually has a higher pace than women’s.

On the one hand there are those who have seen this change well, and on the other those who prefer mechanics from previous games. Which side would you be on?

