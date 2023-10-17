Comfortable, light and compatible with most Android smartphones, this is the GameSir X3 controller.

The GameSir X3 controller includes a fan to keep the smartphone’s temperature at bay

There are alternatives to the Razer Kishi if you are looking for a controller for your Android mobile, for example, there is the GameSir X3. This controller, which includes a fan, is quite good, especially at the level of customization. Well now you have a 20% discount on Amazon and it can be yours for 20 euros less than the recommended price. By the way, it has more than 1,300 reviews and a score of 4 stars out of 5.

The GameSir It is a unique opportunity to get a high-quality controller and enjoy your favorite games like never before. Besides, It has rarely been so cheap.

Save 20 euros by buying the GameSir X3 controller for Android on Amazon

This remote connects to the USB type C port of the mobile phone and It has a Peltier cooling system that prevents your device from overheating. At the design level it is ergonomic and can be adjusted to different screen sizes. According to GameSir, it is compatible with those devices that measure between 110 and 179 millimeters in length.

One of the strong points of the GameSir X3 is customization. The action buttons are interchangeable, as are the D-pad and levers, so you won’t have any problems adapting it to your taste. On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that It is compatible with most Android games. As if that were not enough, you can also use it to play via Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce NOW, and other cloud gaming services.

GameSir has been making controllers for Android phones for many years and their products are usually highly rated. Therefore, it goes without saying that the GameSir It is a command that is worth it, not only for being of quality, but also for everything it offers. In short, if you were planning to buy a controller to turn your smartphone into a portable console, then you can’t miss this offer, but hurry up as it can end at any time. In short, with this controller you can comfortably play your favorite games and at the same time you’ll say goodbye to on-screen touch controls.

