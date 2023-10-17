The controller for Nintendo Switch has become, over the years, a practically indispensable complement If what we want is to enjoy the maximum potential in different areas that the console can offer us. In this article we bring you a luxury offer of the best Nintendo Switch controllers.

This device is wireless and compatible with all current Nintendo Switch models, and also with PC via cable. We also have 3 different lighting models which may vary depending on the game.

It also has one-click and one-button pairing. Synchronization with other devices. It presents a total of 4 reprogrammable buttons rears.

Vibration and turbo Adjustable to adjust the power of the controller. And most importantly, an ergonomic design and a long-lasting battery (between 8 and 10 hours without charging).

It is currently available for €26.35 and 20% discount. Its previous base price was €32.99. Enjoy this unique offer now that will not be repeated for a long time.

For buy Click on the official link below:

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller NYXI