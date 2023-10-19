Ayaneo DS has been leaked, revealing a portable console that follows in the footsteps of the Nintendo 3DS and looks like its true successor.

Over the past few years, we have seen many companies follow the example of Nintendo Switch by releasing their hybrid consoles or computers, such as Steam Deck or even Rog Ally de Asus. Another company has preferred to follow a different path, but also linked to Nintendo, launching a console that looks like the authentic successor to 3DS: Ayaneo Flip DS.

The Ayaneo Flip DS has been announced with another model called Ayaneo Flip KB. The first has a folding and dual-screen design that is inevitably reminiscent of the Nintendo DS and 3DS portable consoleswhile the second replaces the lower screen with a keyboard that does not seem particularly comfortable.

According to recent leaks, this portable system will have a AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processorthe same as Rog Ally, with a integrated graphics Radeon 780M. Its upper screen is 7 inches, with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and, as you can see, it has two analog sticks, several buttons and a D-Pad. A layout reminiscent of the 3DS, without a doubt, although of course it lacks that catalog of Nintendo 3DS games full of gems.

For now Details on pricing and release dates are unknown.. However, it is inevitable to think that, behind this entire market for portable or hybrid gaming computers, the real voice has been Nintendo with its consoles.

10 things where the Nintendo Switch OLED is better than the Steam Deck

Since the Steam Deck was announced, there have been few times that it has not been compared to the Nintendo Switch OLED. Despite being aimed at a somewhat different user base, many people have insisted on pointing out the virtues of the new Steam console compared to those of the new Nintendo model… Continued

Via