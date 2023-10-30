Halley’s Comet is not the only celestial body that approaches Earth every 70 years. In fact, there is a whole class of comets called “Halley-type” with a similar frequency of appearance, among which is 12P/Pons-Brooks. Nicknamed ‘Devil’ for its tail with the apparent shape of horns, it can be seen simply at its closest point to the Sun.

Three times bigger than Everest. Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks has two names because it was discovered independently by two different astronomers. The Frenchman Jean Louis Pons was the first to observe the comet in July 1812. The American William Robert Brooks rediscovered it in 1883 and identified it as a periodic comet with a period of about 70 years.

In more recent observations, it has been calculated to have a period of 71.3 years and a diameter of about 30 kilometers, which means that it is three times larger than Mount Everest. However, this calculation could be overestimated due to the amount of dust and gas that is released from its frozen body.

When can it be seen with the naked eye. Although can already be seen With domestic telescopes, it is believed that 12P/Pons-Brooks will be visible to the naked eye in April 2024, when it approaches its perihelion, or closest point to the Sun. At that time, the comet will be 0.78 astronomical units away ( AU) from the star: 117 million kilometers. On the contrary, at its aphelion or furthest point from the Sun, it will move away to 33.6 AU: 5 billion km.

The comet has an especially elongated trajectory (what astronomers call a high orbital eccentricity). Terrestrial and space telescopes have been used to analyze its composition, and numerous studies are expected as it passes through Earth to study the clues it could offer about the conditions of the formation of the solar system.

It is not a dangerous comet. 12P/Pons-Brooks is not classified as a dangerous object for Earth and proof of this is that it has been observed several times passing by our planet, even before its formal discovery. As early as 1385 it was documented in the annals of the Ming dynasty and European sources. It was also observed in 1457 from Florence by the astronomer Paolo dal Pozzo Toscanelli.

The comet’s orbit is well studied due to its eccentricity, and there is no evidence that it poses an imminent threat of collision with Earth. If an object was considered dangerous, it would be classified as such and additional monitoring would be carried out.

A souvenir in the shape of a meteor shower. 12P/Pons-Brooks is believed to be the origin of a weak meteoroid shower known as the κ-Draconids. These shooting stars are produced when the Earth passes near an area where the comet left pieces of its icy material, which occurs from approximately November 29 to December 13 each year.

12P/Pons-Brooks last approached Earth in 1954. This new approach will be closely followed not only because it represents the passage of a comet that can be seen with the naked eye, but because the advance of telescope technology will allow a more detailed analysis of its activity, its nucleus, its coma and its tail with the apparent shape of horns.

Image | Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks seen through a telescope in July 2023 (Juan Lacruz – CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED)

