It is a veteran manga that is considered an icon in Japan.

Saitama, the undisputed protagonist of One Punch Man

The inspiration It is something that can arise without prior notice and throughout history there have been many artistic works whose existence is largely due to works that have little to do with what ends up influencing them directly or indirectly. Anime and manga, as arts in themselves, They are no exception to this phenomenon.

One Punch Man It is one of the best action animes of recent years. Its original premise, good management of rhythm and its a priori simple story Full of action and striking characters make it one of those animes that are especially recommended to enter the world. And it was ONE, his creator, who confirmed that his work as a mangaka was influenced by a veteran comedy manga that has little to do with the work he more popularity has given him Until now.

Crayon Shin-chan, a key work for ONE

This information was made known by Tomohiro himself, better known as ONEin an interview with him in 2012. According to him, Crayon Shin-chan, popularly known as Shin-chan, was a work that inspired him enormously to become a cartoonist.

“Since my days at school I already had the firm determination to be a comedy manga artist strongly influenced by ‘Crayon Shin-chan’,” he confirms. the author behind the popular work starring Saitama.

ONE’s words show that His dream was to be a mangaka from an early age. and that he tried not to stray from that goal, in fact, it was a complete priority for him: “I will be a mangaka no matter what it costs.” This path was not without fear: ONE stated that it caused him real panic to share his sketches with other people. because of the enormous fear of rejection.

It is especially striking that such an opposite work how Crayon Shin-chan helped the creation of One Punch Man, a manga by a completely different genre where battles and action are prioritized without forgetting to have light-hearted scenes and comic moments as has the still unfinished manga by Yoshito Usui in which it stars. Shinnosuke Nohara y su familia.

