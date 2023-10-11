We use the Internet to work or study and it is not always easy for us to concentrate or focus on what we need to do without opening many other tabs or windows with things that have nothing to do with it or are not urgent. But, luckily, there are extensions in Google Chrome that can help us put an end to this and that can make you stop being distracted when you are using the computer for something important.

If you use your computer or browser to consult your course notes but always end up opening Twitter or the web version of WhatsApp, there is a free extension which will help you stop getting distracted and wasting time on absurd things when you should be concentrating on what you are doing at that moment.

What is Forest?

Forest is an application that seeks gamify concentration over periods of time and put your mobile phone aside while you are doing something. Its operation is very simple: you make a tree grow for a specific time and if you use your mobile phone for something other than the application. We can choose how long we want to be focused and we can make exceptions by adding apps that we actually use but if you leave the app or use the phone, the tree will die.

Forest really does not block the use of your cell phone but rather lets you be aware of not using it so that the tree you have planted does not die. As you plant trees you form your own forest and you can add labels depending on whether your tree is for study, work or simply disconnecting but away from the distractions of the mobile phone and concentrating on what we are doing.

And the extension?

Once it is clear to us how Forest works, we must know how the Chrome extension works and what its job is. Basically it does the same as the mobile phone application but through the browser and making sure you don’t get distracted.

The extension allows us to access with our username and password to sync it with the app that we have installed on our mobile phone but you can also plant the tree without having to log in and use the application on the phone beforehand. You simply have to install the extension and open the extension’s settings or configuration to choose which pages you want to block.

Simply tap on the gear in the top left corner of Forest and you’ll be taken to the options. The extension settings will open in a new tab and you can go to “blocklist” and “my allowlist” to choose which pages you want to block and which ones you want to allow when plant a tree. When you have done it, all that remains is to start using it.

Go to the browser bar where we find the rest of the extensions and tap on the thumbnail. With the arrows that we see on the sides of Forest we can choose what type of tree we want to plan as long as we have some of them unlocked. Where you see the minutes you can move to the side to add five minutes to the count and the time you want to be focused. When you have it, all you have to do is tap on the tree and activate it.