How many unread messages do you have in your Inbox? We are not going to fool you, in our case we have accumulated more than 12,000 emails. It is the figure of shame. In that huge number of emails there are both emails that we will never open and others that we should have read and responded to, but that have ended up «buried» among spam. Using an extension like Trimbox can help you get out of this situation if you have identified with our case.

Your browser helps you

As we told you, this extension is installed in Chrome and allows you to delete yourself from mailing lists in a matter of just one click. To do this, once you have installed it and connected with your Gmail, what it does is analyze your folders in search of all those mail that corresponds to lists. It also looks at other types of emails that you have shown are not of interest to you. For example, if you have received 300 emails from a certain service and have never opened any of them, it will most likely make the extension notice this.

From here its system of use comes into play, which it is very simple. Your message list now has a new scissor-shaped icon that is placed next to the sender’s name. The moment you click on it, the extension will delete you from the mailing list that was linked to it. Best of all, you don’t have to wait: deletion is instant.

Added to this is a message that appears on the screen and that asks you for confirmation so that, in addition, the automatic deletion of all the messages you had in your inbox from that mailing list is carried out. Can you imagine how the number of unread messages decreases thanks to this?

Privacy & Security

Please note that the extension does not make any decisions on its own. It tells you which emails seem to come from lists and recommends you delete yourself from them, but he doesn’t do it without authorization. In addition, deleted messages go to the trash and, from there, you are always the one who has to touch the empty button so that they disappear permanently. It is quite practical and easy to use, but we must not forget the implications of using an extension like this.

After all, you are giving them access to your email with different actions. For example, when you install the extension, you’ll see that Trimbox will be able to view, edit, create, and perform other functions within your email. Knowing how protective we are with email, it is something that, without a doubt, must be weighed. The good news is that the extension It is certified by Google, so it seems that it has passed all the necessary controls to offer a legal and safe service. At the same time, it is also being seen that it has a very good rating in the Chrome extensions store and that it is not generating negative comments.

On the other hand, you have to keep in mind that its developers do not offer the extension completely free. At first you can use it without having to pay anything, but there comes a time when, to continue using it, you will have to make a payment monthly or yearly. The point is that, perhaps by then, you will no longer need it, since it will be at the beginning when you will use it the most. Once you have deleted yourself from all mailing lists and are reducing spam to a minimum, it will not be very important that you continue using it, at least until you have a full tray again.

In the case of paying, you could benefit from its AI system, which can keep your email clean without worrying about anything. But giving artificial intelligence control of your email may be going too far.