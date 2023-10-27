The Simpsons are one of the series that has marked an entire generation of viewers. Having its beginnings in 1987 as part of the Tracey Ullman Show. This famous animated series has been adapted for all types of audiences.

From the most adults, to those most naughty children who sought to be content with a rebellious series that broke the patterns and trends that we have seen countless times in the industry of animation and drawings. After the Simpsons, many series They drank from its rebellious and original essence.

But like everything in life, it goes through a series of changes and modifications that, inevitably, can lead to losing part of the essence of the origin of a franchise. We’ve seen them with big projects like Star Wars, and the Simpsons have also lost steam in some ways.

One of the most recent episodes of the Simpsons has explained to us why Homer no longer “strangles” his son Bart, a comic and direct scene that has marked the franchise since its beginnings. In the third episode of the 35th season of the series, the yellow family has welcomed the new inhabitants of the neighborhood with a strong handshake.

It was here when Homer comments:

“So many years of strangling Bart had finally paid off for him.” to be able to withstand such a strong squeeze“.

To add later:

“It’s a joke. I don’t do that anymore. The time has changed”.

And if we review the most recent episodes of the Simpsonsthe truth is that this popular gag has not been seen again, which would confirm a change of trend in Homer’s personality and in the “original essence” of the series. Had you heard about it?