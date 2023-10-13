Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 competitions are fun and exciting, but they are undoubtedly more so when it is a well-rounded tournament and even better when there are prizes that make it attractive. This time, the FPS scene and its Battle Royale have a date to win up to $10,000 USD and a PC Gamer.

Video: The bombshells, the promises and the jewels of October 2023

Win up to $10,000 USD in this Warzone 2.0 tournament

Claners, the online store specialized in gaming, announced the exclusive Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 “Mexican Afternoon in Al Mazrah” tournament that will take place on November 8. This competition comes hand in hand with OXXO, Netflix, Spotify Premium and Innvictus and will be held with a preliminary phase and its respective elimination process that will ensure that only the best players reach the final stages in search of the best prizes.

Mexican Afternoon in Al Mazrah

How to participate in this Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 tournament?

It is very simple. You just have to go to your nearest OXXO store and buy a card with digital credit for Netflix, Spotify Premium or the Innvictus sports store. The denomination does not matter, so buy the one that suits you best. Then, locate the code on your purchase receipt “the code is a series of 32 numbers that appears on your purchase receipt followed by the word COD”, write it down and register at this link so that you have your reserved place in the Call tournament of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

When is the Mexican Afternoon tournament in Al Mazrah in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

Now that you have completed your registration, get ready! On October 30 at 7 PM, Mexico City time, the Pre-Tournament and the elimination phase will take place where the best players will qualify. These Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 aces will become finalists and will receive their invitation to the final tournament that will take place next November 8 at 7 PM, also Mexico City time, where they will face the best players but also their favorite influencers so it will be a power-to-power duel in search of victory and the prize of up to $10,000 USD and a Gamer PC.

If you are only interested in watching this tournament, you will be able to do so in the final stage on November 8 at the designated time through this link to the Twitch channel.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Call of Duty – 20th Anniversary Trailer

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News