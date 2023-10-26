There are times when video games hide quite interesting secrets from us, and not exactly those that must be completed to win a trophy or a rare achievement, but rather, hidden inaccessible details that only the development team is aware of. . But the imagination and curiosity of some players is so great that there are no secrets for them. And that’s what happened with Spider-Man 2.

The ins and outs of Spider-Man 2

From the hand of Reddit user clkzins, we get a quick tutorial on how to find an extremely hidden room inside Spider-Man 2. And no matter how hard you try, it is impossible to see and find if you just follow the basic rules of the game.

How to access Raven’s secret room

Convinced that the new Spider-Man installment would have some errors similar to those presented by the Miles Morales game, our protagonist decided to visit the limits of Manhattan to see if there was any way to leave the map and explore the unexplorable. Well, he got a prize.

Fortunately for him, there is an area on the Financial District boardwalk where you just have to walk and you will fall into the water. Once in the water we will see that we will be able to move under the road, to the point of continuing forward and “flying” under all the buildings.

This inaccessible area offers a spectacular view with the entire map above us, but the interesting part comes when we reach the upper left corner of the Greenwich neighborhood, where a large underground structure opens its way before us.

It will be there where we can access through a visible gap between pipes and advance like a sewer spider until we find a transparent pipe that curiously cannot be crossed.

But as always, there is a solution to these impediments, and it is enough to activate the photo mode next to the pipe and move the camera until we sneak through a small hole underneath it. Thus, we will be able to sneak the camera and take it to the other end, at which point we will enter this secret room and see the big surprise.

Inside it we can see how there is a kind of throne that seems to be Kraven’s, and behind it, a series of trophies hanging from the wall among which you can see the heads of Rhino, Shocker, Scorpion and Vulture. There it is nothing.

What is this room?

After seeing its content and how impossible it is to access it, the meaning of this room cannot be other than that of a testing area for programmers. Especially considering the comical nature of the hanging busts of Spider-Man’s enemies.

And the thing is that, during moments of development, developers usually create areas and rooms where they can do many of their tests, and in most cases, these areas end up sneaking into the final game. Basically because they are impossible to access and because it costs more to clean up all the code than simply leaving it hidden.

The problem is that there are players who dedicate their lives to finding problems within games, and clkzins is one of them.

