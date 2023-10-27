Looking for a sound bar for your television? Your mission can be concluded. We just found a Bose model with an interesting 37% discount which will surely interest you due to its attractive price, aesthetics and, of course, its good performance, something that you can verify with the good ratings it has in Amazon. You’re already taking a while to get hold of her.

Bose TV Speaker, a good choice

He altavoz Bose TV Speaker It is a compact sound bar that fits in practically any environment and on any furniture. That is thanks to its design, with contained measurements and its current but sober appearance, in black, helping to go unnoticed under the television – it is barely 5 cm high while the length is 59.4 centimeters.

As the manufacturer itself indicates, the speaker focuses on clarifying and enhance the voices and the pronunciation of what we hear – two angled full-range transducers are responsible for this task as well as a “Dialogue mode” – while offering a much more realistic sound performance.

The bar has small LED indicators that light up or change color depending on the type of function being executed and also flash when the volume is changed.

Dispose of Bluetooth connection and it boasts that you will only need to connect a cable from the television to the bar to start enjoying it, since its installation and setup is very simple. Once done, this Bose TV Speaker will automatically turn on when the TV does (as long as you use a cable HDMI which, by the way, is not included in the package, you have to buy it separately) and the volume You can control it through its remote control, which is quite small and manageable. Precisely from this controller you can activate or not the aforementioned Dialogue mode as well as the Bass function, to achieve greater depth in what you hear.

In short, an interesting team that produces good results, enough for many to classify it as a team with a good relationship. price quality. And it is that Bose It is undoubtedly a firm with a long history in the sector and a fantastic reputation, something that is reflected in this bar that will surprise you with its fantastic audio despite its discreet proportions.

Discount of almost 40% on Amazon

If you are interested in what you see and what you read, you cannot miss this offer. And the Bose TV Speaker bar is now at one of its best historical prices, with a 37% discount. In this way, it is placed in the 189,99 eurosdropping in price by 110 euros, which is said to be soon.

Shipped and sold by Amazon – you already know that this means always having better support in terms of warranty and above all many more return facilities, in case you are not satisfied when you receive it – the bar can be in your home this mars 31, if you order it before the end of today. You’re already late.