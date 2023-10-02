Disney has decided to launch a new collection of Blu-ray one of those that are only suitable for fans of the factory. And the company’s proposal not only includes practically all of the firm’s filmography in a very special and unique packaging: it also does so under a killer label that not everyone will be able to afford.

Blu-ray collections continue to be a popular type of product among the truly film and TV-loving public. It is true that they no longer have the pull they had before due to the proliferation of digital content and, above all, streaming platforms, but many still see something romantic in having their favorite films and series in physical format to keep or display on a shelf. .

If this is your case and you are also passionate about the Disney world, you will surely like to know that the mouse company now has a new edition of its films together and with a very special reason: celebrate its 100 years of history. For such a moment, the house has designed a very special and careful pack in which you will find no less than 100 films ranging from the company’s classic and oldest films to the most recent ones created by Pixar.

Not only that. Also included is a lithograph of Wish, the company’s next released film, digital codes for each film, a document that certifies the authenticity of the material and a glass figure of the Mikey ears in which there is evidence of how special its edition is. All in beautiful white packaging, with the Blu-ray discs organized in albums with posters for each tape.

The period of reserva It already opened a few days ago in the US (at the moment there is no information about its availability in Spain or other countries) and will officially go on sale on November 14. Of course, it is not going to be a cheap product by any means: the Disney Legacy Animated Film Collection will have a price of $1,500 (yes, you read correctly) which translates into 1,425 euros according to the current exchange rate. Crazy.

Disney Classic: another collection available in Spain

It is by no means the first Blu-ray collection that Disney has released. Already in 2021, the factory surprised us with the Disney Classicsin which they met 57 classic (and not so classic) titles of the signature. The content is organized in an 80-page book in which we again find the albums and the original posters from its release, while on the cover we have an image belonging to the black and white short Steamboat Willie (Willie and the Boat steam), considered the official debut of Mickey Mouse.

The collection was launched on both Blu-ray and DVD and both have been available on Amazon Spain, although currently only the DVD format remains available to anyone interested for purchase. Nor in this case are we talking about low prices: while the latter has a cost of 386 euros (at least, it is manageable, yes), the Blu-ray one stands at 835 euros.

In case you are interested in the DVD -hey, Christmas is just around the corner-, we leave you the link below.