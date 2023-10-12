Senjumaru Shutara’s Bankai has been one of the most surprising moments that the anime adaptation of Bleach has had and this theory confirms it.

The final episodes of the second cut of Bleach:TYBW were an epic display of animation and effects that significantly enhanced the work of Tite Kubosince each detail and added scene managed to uniquely complement and extend the plot of this controversial arc that has been a complete marvel in its adaptation to digital format.

In addition, The last episodes of the second cut of Bleach: TYBW showed great moments that impacted fansthe unveiling of Senjumaru Shutara’s amazing Bankai being one of them, since this impressive technique caused a sensation within the fandom, to the point that, after weeks of its appearance, it is still a highly discussed topic among followers.

In fact, Senjumaru’s Bankai has caused such an impact that many followers have taken on the task of painstakingly searching for more details about this never-before-seen technique, which has given rise to endless speculation that seems not to be far from reality, as is the case of a theory made by a fan of the series on Redditwho has confirmed that This Shinigami’s Bankai is more surprising and powerful than was thought.

As we have already mentioned, the second cut of the Bleach:TYBW arc has concluded in a phenomenal waysince it has shown scenes never seen before that managed to make these moments a true audiovisual gem that amazed the staunch fans of the iconic work of Tite Kubo.

Senjumaru Shutara’s Bankai was one of the most impressive moments left by the second cut, so much so that he managed to redeem the reputation of Squad Zero, as the anime demonstrated why these are the most powerful shinigami. However, fans have taken things to another level, since they have taken on the task of investigating every detail related to this wonderful technique, which has given rise to several quite plausible theories about Karagara Shigarami no Tsuji de Senjumaru.

Via Reddit, a fan named Saturn_Ecplise has shared his fascinating theory and research on Senjumaru Shutara’s Bankaiwhich demonstrates that the power of this technique transcends unimaginable levels.

The Japanese name of Senjumaru’s Bankai is even more interesting.

This fan theory confirms the Buddhist origin of Senjumaru’s Bankaisince he literally weaves the destiny of his enemies, but this is not all, since The name of this technique could explain how devastating it is.

The name of this Bankai in Japanese is the following: 娑闥迦羅骸刺絡辻 and each character of this technique can be found in one of the Eight Great Bodhisattva. The text itself refers to the history of the creation of Japanese Buddhism, which can clearly be seen reflected in this Bankai, since it begins by forming a Buddhist door.

Besides, This theory also gives a better insight into Senjumaru’s Bankai.since after knowing the Buddhist tradition and traditional Japanese arts you can understand a little more about the origin and impact of this technique, since the Bankai of Senjumaru means the following in Japanese: “Crossing into the Buddhist world(娑闥, only the skeleton will remain at the end of time(迦羅骸). The sewing needle(刺絡) builds the crossroads(辻) of life and death” according to the breakdown of this theory.

Notably This theory highlights that Senjumaru’s Bankai is not a physical attackbut rather an attack of Karma, another term from Buddhism, since the people affected by this technique They essentially make a decision that will lead to life or deathand the choice itself is set as the effect so that no cause can change the result.

As seen in the episode, Senjumaru sewed the fate of his enemies, when each one made his decisionTherefore, when this Bankai is released the three worlds shake, because this rewrites the very basis of logicwhich shows how terrifying and powerful this ability is.

Without a doubt, This fan theory proves that Senjumaru’s Bankai is overwhelmingly powerful and has a deeper originwhich Tite Kubo introduced in an insightful way, since the mangaka has accustomed fans to leaving very interesting details about his characters and their techniques.

