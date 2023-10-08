Not all tablets are the same, so if you want to get one for the first time, you always have to be aware of the characteristics of each model. Whether to study or work, enjoy your favorite series or whatever you want. Among the options you have right now, the truth is that the Lenovo M10 Plus (3ª Gen)and even more so when it is a real bargain on Amazon.

This is one of the Lenovo models that is sweeping sales in all stores. It doesn’t matter if you look for it on Amazon, MediaMarkt, Miravia… it is a top-selling model. And it is no wonder, since it is perfect for its great performance, its good 2K screen of more than 10 inches, among many other details that will make you want to use this tablet for the first time.

Big screen and good power

One of the first things you will like about this Lenovo tablet is its 10.6-inch touch screen with a 2K (2000 x 1200) IPS LCD panel. In addition, it can play streaming content in a resolution of up to 1080p. So you can enjoy great image quality for every movie or series you watch on HBO Max, Diney+, Netflix, etc.

On the other hand, it should also be mentioned that it is compatible with the stylus Lenovo Precision Pen 2 (not included). Ideal for writing, drawing, taking notes… So it is another point that you should take into account when choosing a tablet.

As for the sound, this point must also be highlighted, since it does not disappoint. This specific model comes with up to four speakers. And that is not all, but we must take into account that they are Dolby Atmos compatiblea technology with which you will achieve a more immersive audio experience.

And inside, there is the MediaTek Helio G80 processor that runs at a frequency of up to 2.0 GHz. With this CPU you can perform different tasks at the same time without problems. Besides that it comes with 3 GB the RAM LPDDR4X. And although it has 32 GB of internal storage, the truth is that this model comes with an external microSD card slot of up to 1 TB. So you will not lack internal memory at any time.

Get it for less than €150

If what worries you is the battery, the truth is that it is not bad at all. In fact, with its 7,100 mAh cell it allows up to 12 hours of video and up to 14 hours of web browsing. Additionally, when it’s your turn to charge it, this model is compatible with 20W Quick Charge.

Among other details, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 has Wi-Fi 5 y Bluetooth 5.0, just like it comes with Android 12 as standard. The price? It’s a real bargain on Amazon. It has come to be close to €200, however, right now you can release it for less than €150. To be more exactis reduced to €149. There is no doubt that it is a good discount, but you must hurry, since there are not many stock units available. So… don’t think twice!