The purchase of a gaming laptop is marked, mainly and obviously, by the budget we have. If this aspect has a certain solvency, going to higher prices can immerse us in devices with spectacular features. Doing so also taking advantage of offers gives us the opportunity to acquire laptops with top-level features with great quality-price ratios. This is the case of this ASUS ROG Strix G16 G614JI-N4007a marvel that in PcComponents It remains at a minimum, 2,099 euros.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 G614JI-N4007

With a previous price on PcComponentes of 2,299 euros, this ASUS ROG Strix G16 now get a discount of 200 euros which leaves it at the current 2,099 euros and also has free shipping.

The device offered belongs to one of the most ambitious ASUS ranges focused on gaming and has a ROG Nebula screen of 16 inches with QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600 points), panel IPS-Level and an aspect ratio of 16:10.

With a spectacular refresh rate of 240 Hzhas 3 ms response time and compatibility with NVIDIA G-SyncDolby Vision y HDR.

Mount the processor Intel Core i9-13980HX (13th generation) with the powerful graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 with 8 GB dedicated. It has a more than solvent 32GB RAM and a storage SSD the 1 TB.

It has two speakers that add 2 W of power and are compatible with Dolby Atmos surround sound. Among its ports, we find a 3.5 mm audio jack combo, an RJ45 LAN port, un HDMI 2.1two USB 3.2 Type A ports, one USB Type-C compatible con DisplayPort and a Thunderbolt 4.

Its 90 Wh battery provides autonomy for a good part of the day even at maximum performance, charging 50% in just 30 minutes. It comes without an operating system, although here we show you how to download and install Windows 11 easily. For its wireless connections, it has Bluetooth 5.2 and WiFi 6E.

