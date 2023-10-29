Being able to exceed 160 km/h.

Baldur’s Gate III is a real candidate to be considered one of the best games of the year.

This year 2023 is being one of the best we can remember, and we are talking about that practically every month we receive a clear candidate to be considered one of the best games in history. If we talk about the GOTY, there are many titles that can be chosen, but there are two in particular that have a good chance of getting it: The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate III, the latter being the one that interests us. today.

We are referring to a very complete game, which bases part of its charm on being a title with a lot of content, in addition to the fact that everyone we meet is very hardworking, so much so that it manages to surprise. Thanks to this, a user’s game should be completely different from that of the others, and the game gives you choice in practically every possible aspect, including your character build.

Now we have been able to learn, thanks to a YouTube video, of a user who has managed to a monk is much faster than normaland this is what we are going to tell you today.

The Monks Flash

It’s a little difficult to explain, but more than a build as such We are talking about a series of decisions that make this character move at an impressive speed. This includes using different spells, such as Haste, at the right time, and even equipping pieces of equipment that have the effect of increasing the speed of the specific character.

You can check all this in the video above, but as the user himself explains in the video description, once all the steps are done, you will have a monk who It can go up to the equivalent of just over 160 km/hwhich is more than the speed allowed on highways in our country, to give you an idea of ​​how fast it can go.

Of course, this is another sign that we are talking about a very complete gameand until now no one seemed to have discovered this combination that turns Flash into a speedster, in the style of Flash in DC.

