The work of the modders that make up the Bethesda community is impressive.

This is how Fallout: New Vegas en Fallout 4.

Join the conversation

Fallout 4 was a game where many players could spend hours and hours. And not only that, but Today it still has a large number of people who continue to spend their days in this iconic Bethesda game. Another title that a lot of people fell in love with was Fallout: New Vegas, so tell us… What would happen if you merged the two? Well now you will be able to see the result thanks to the images that we will show you a little further down.

On this occasion, A Fallout 4 player has created a brutal mod that has been able to transfer the New Vegas map to the fourth numbered installment of the franchise. The result is truly amazing, yes, for now only the map is available, not the NPCs of the game. Something that could come in the future thanks to another mod which is still in development, the Bethesda modder community is amazing and will never cease to surprise.

Fallout 4 x Fallout: New Vegas, el crossover perfecto

Obviously, this has been possible thanks to great work and the person responsible for making this creation is the modder bololo11. If you want to download it, we tell you that you can do it through Nexus Mods. Although yes, has some restrictions that you may want to know about, such as, as we told you, NPCs, weapons, quests or creatures are not availableso the only thing you can do is explore the New Vegas map with the mechanics of Fallout 4

Besides that, In order to enjoy this mod which is called FNV to FO4 you will have to have both games purchased and, more importantly, installed. It is also important not to confuse this mod with another that is in progress, yes, the one we mentioned a little above, that does intend to transfer the entire universe of Fallout: New Vegas to the fourth installment. That includes the entire map, missions, and characters that Bethesda has created.

However, it seems that to be able to enjoy this complete mod you will still have to wait a little longer, since it is not finished yet. The project they intend to do is really ambitious and that takes time. Meanwhile, this option from bololo11 is also really attractive if you want to know what the New Vegas map would look like in Fallout 4. So now you know what you have to do, if you have both games purchased and installed, this mod is for you .

Join the conversation