You can consult everything you need to know about Super Mario Bros Wonder on the website. It is one of the most anticipated titles by Super Mario fans, especially after the game’s great Nintendo Direct. And now we have interesting news.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

As we have learned, the developers could have been a little “wild” in their creation thanks to the badges. You already know that this is a badge system that allows characters, like Mario and his friends, to acquire new skills. These badges are optional and can be activated or deactivated during gameplay, creating unique challenges and experiences.

Unlike previous Mario games, where each character had specific abilities, in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, all characters play the same. According to game director Shiro Mouri, this decision allowed the team explore new possibilities through the badge system. Players can now customize character abilities, such as allowing Mario to float in the air or Toad to jump high, adding an extra dimension to the gameplay.

“When you look at previous Mario games, a lot of characters had one set of abilities,” says Mouri in a recent interview with Game Informer. “I mean Peach floats or Luigi can jump high, and while that’s fun, I thought some people might want to float a little bit with Mario or maybe they might want to jump high with Toad. Because we separate character from skill, we were able to go a little wild with some of the skills.”

Remember, after numerous rumors, it was officially confirmed that the plumber is back with this promising installment. Mario Wonder game will be released this October 20 and it is one of the most anticipated. What do you think? We remind you of its full Mario Bros Wonder trailer as well, of which we share 18 details that could have gone unnoticed.

Via.