If you’ve ever wondered how scary Pokémon would be in this version, now you can find out.

Digimon and Pokémon filled the hearts of millions of people.

Have you ever wondered what the result would be if you brought Pokémon to the world of Digimon? Today we bring you that answer. The original three starters, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle have changed universes and become Digimon thanks to this incredible illustration. Of course, this has also happened with its evolutions, so prepare to see an incredible amount of wonderful art.

Pokémon is one of the best-known franchises in the universe, whether its games, movies, series or whatever product. If you ask someone if they know Pikachu or Charizard, the answer will be yes. While Digimon may not have the recognition of the series starring Ash, it also has managed to fill the hearts of millions of people and this crossover will make you want a union between the two. Don’t worry, we want it too.

So Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle if they became Digimon

On this occasion, the creator of this magnificent work was the Twitter user VilliamBoom. So if you want to take a look at his profile and check if he has more similar jobs, we recommend that you do so. Just below these lines we will show you the different evolutions of the Pokémon, we will start, of course, with the initial versions and then see the different forms. Open your eyes wide, because you are going to love this. He’s even made a previous form that you’ll also be able to see here!

Pokémon babies transformed into Digimon

On this occasion he has even taken the trouble to show What would they be like as real babies?adorable.

Initial forms

Here the interesting part begins, Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle… Now what would your initial be?

Charmeleon, Ivysaur y Wartortle

These evolutions have a more “adolescent” appearance, wonderful.

The final shapes are impressive

Of course, now you have reached the main course. The final shapes will leave you speechless. Charizard, Venusaur and Blastoise are really scary with this version.

The work VillianBoom has done is truly impressive. The Pokémon and Digimon community never ceases to surprise with incredible creations that further expand the universe that the original creators of the franchises have given to the world. Whether they are official illustrations or not, it is undeniable that works like this mean that every day you can see new things regarding the sagas that you like the most.

We will remain very attentive to everything that may come in the future, surely you also want to see more crossovers of this style and that is normal, the final result has been spectacular. This user’s next step may be show some other Digimon converted into PokémonWhatever the case, I’m sure that if you have another project in mind it will be just as incredible as this one. So pay attention to what we show you soon.

