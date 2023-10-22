Many technology enthusiasts feel that graphene has not lived up to expectations. You have let us know in the comments you leave in some of our articles. And yes, we share it. This material It hasn’t been as long as it seemed. However, objectively it has not been a fiasco either. To classify it that way is unfair. And it is because it is being used in interesting applications in which it has managed to make a difference.

Here’s a little confession: I’m familiar with one of them. I have had the opportunity to listen on several occasions to the speakers of the American manufacturer Magico, which uses graphene in the diaphragm of its midrange and bass speakers to approximate its behavior to that of an ideal piston. However, the application of this material that I propose we investigate in this article goes in other directions. And, much more importantly, it is infinitely more ambitious.

New electronics are on the horizon. And it comes from the hand of graphene

Before moving forward, it seems essential to me to note that behind the application we are about to investigate is the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). This American university is one of the most prestigious on the planet and is not prone to give visibility to projects without substance and with few options to prosper. This is why we think it is worth exploring what its researchers are up to and what its potential is.

“Graphene is a fascinating material. Every time you add a layer you get a completely new material”

The image we publish on the cover of this article is a real representation of graphene. In fact, it has been taken using a scanning probe microscope. Graphene is made up of a sheet of carbon atoms with a thickness of a single atom organized in a structure with a hexagonal pattern. However, this is not the starting point of the MIT researchers. At least not at all. And they have realized that when distributed in a five-layer stack with a rhombohedral pattern, it acquires very peculiar physicochemical properties.

This statement from Long Ju, the MIT physicist leading this research, reflects very clearly what they have at hand: “Graphene is a fascinating material. Every time you add a layer you get a completely new material. This is the first time we have observed a previously unknown form of magnetism closely linked to the five-layer distribution of graphene. Curiously, this property does not emerge if we distribute it in one, two, three or four layers,” says Ju.

Long Ju has gone straight to the heart of his discovery. And it is precisely the unprecedented form of magnetism that he and his colleagues have observed that invites us to contemplate the future of this material with optimism. According to these researchers, this five-layer graphene sandwich can be used to develop magnetic storage systems with double the capacity of current ones and much lower energy consumption. Furthermore, they argue that this technology has the capacity to make a difference both in the field of classical computers and in that of quantum machines.

This sandwich of five layers of graphene can be used to develop magnetic storage systems with double the capacity of current ones and much lower energy consumption

In any case, there is something important that is worth not overlooking. The application that Ju talks about is the most obvious, but by subjecting this material to a temperature slightly higher than absolute zero (-273.15 ºC) more properties emerge that potentially have the capacity to allow their use in other use scenarios. Furthermore, these researchers have discovered that they are able to control the properties of this material using a magnetic field. It is clear that more research is still needed before putting all this into practice, but it looks good. Unusually good.

