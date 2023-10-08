We have good news for all anime lovers who are looking for a new proposal, since this week it was confirmed that at the end of October Pluto will be released, a new Netflix production that will unite the work of Naoki Urasawa and Osamu Tezuka, creators of Monster and Astroboy, respectively.

Pluto is very close

As you surely know, a new season of premieres of different anime is starting, where some stand out such as The Ancient Magus’ Bride (Season 2), UNDER NINJA, Shield Hero (Season 3), Goblin Slayer II and SPY x FAMILY (Season 2) , among many others.

However, if none of them convince you, you better know a new one that will premiere this month on Netflix. We are referring to Pluto, the anime that will mark the return to this format of a work by Naoki Urasawa, a truly beloved author recognized for impressive works such as Monster (also available on the platform).

What is Pluto? This is a tribute that Naoki Urasawa wishes to pay to Osamu Tezuka, known as the “God of manga,” who died in 1989 and is recognized for multiple works, including Astroboy. Because of this, the new anime is a renewed version of “The Greatest Robot on Earth,” one of the most fascinating arcs of the classic series.

Here you can see its trailer:

Best of all, Netflix confirmed that the long-awaited anime will premiere on October 26, so it is a matter of a few weeks for all interested parties to enjoy a highly recommended story.

It is worth mentioning that Pluto will have high-quality animation, as seen in the trailer, which will join a plot full of suspense, investigation, murders and all the elements that can only be seen in Urasawa’s projects.

Will you give Pluto a chance? What other anime series are you looking forward to this season? Tell us in the comments.

