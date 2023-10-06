This is the case of Ideogram, an AI designed to create images based on prior guidelines. We simply fill out a description and it is totally free. And you can create or personalize your name or that of the person you want. Names with a 3D drawing of a newborn baby that you can give to someone, couples’ names with a romantic drawing for a wedding or all kinds of different designs for professions if you want to add your name to a hairdresser or firefighter doll. It is very easy to use and has become an interesting and comfortable tool to create any design for free and much easier than similar ones like Midjourney or Dall-E.

We simply have to register using a Google account and a bar will appear where we can order what we want in great detail. You can choose between three different size formats and we can choose from all types of designs: realistic photos, renders, drawings, movie posters…As much as your imagination is capable of deciding. But, without a doubt, one of the interesting functions of the website that continues to be successful is to personalize our name or that of the people we want to print and decorate a children’s room or simply if you want to try all kinds of original designs and fun.

How to do it

There are two ways we can use for the AI ​​to personalize our name with the drawing we want or with the design we want. The first is to use the usual system to order the design and We are the ones who ask for what we want. The second, and simplest, is to let ourselves be carried away by what other users have already done and customize them to adapt them to us if they have given us an idea that we like. We tell you how.

The first is to use Ideogram following the usual method: asking the AI ​​what you want. Once you have registered and are inside the tool, all you have to do is go to the top bar and tell it what we want. If you want the design to be right, it is important that you be as precise as possible and give the maximum number of details. It is not enough for you to ask for your name with background colors or with a woman in the background, but it is important that you explain clearly. what color do you want the background to be, what color you want the hair or eyes to be or what type of drawing you want it to be: anime, chibi, etc. In addition, some users use some popular words or tags on the web such as realistic, vibrant, typography or “disney” and other common adjectives to make the final effect much better.

It is common use it in English but the AI understands Spanish so you can also use it if you do not want to use a translator or do not control the language well, although it is advisable to do it in English so that it understands us perfectly.

The second option is to copy designs that we have seen on the web and that interest us, modifying them so that they have our name. Ideogram shows us on its main screen which are the most popular or latest drawings or creations and you will see that it is a trend to find all kinds of personalized names with characters: superheroes, anime characters, professions of all kinds, girls, babies… You simply have to spend a few minutes scrolling and find one you like of all those available.

Once you’ve found one you like, click away. It will open large and we will see the description what that person has used to create it. You can copy it and change its name to yours and paste it into the Ideogram bar to see what comes out. But you can also tap on the “remix” button on the website that allows us to create content similar to that but with some modification. This way you will ensure that the final result is perfect.

When you have clicked on “remix”, the creation window will appear and we can make changes if there is something that does not fit. For example, hair color. Or you simply have to look for where that person indicates the name they want to appear and We change it for ours. Confirm by clicking on the button “generate” and try to see the result.

One of the main advantages of Ideogram is that we can use it as many times as we want and there are no credits or usage limits so you can try it as much as you want. You just have to keep in mind that sometimes the website gets saturated and you will have to wait a couple of minutes between one creation and another but you can continue trying new ideas.