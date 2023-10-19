Games Done Quick 2024 is close and players are very interested in the speedrun event for a curious reason: an adorable dog named Peanut Butter will play video games and try to break a record in the event.

Yes, you read correctly, the shiba inu breed pet is capable of playing various NES titles. Peanut Butter is preparing to be one of the stars of Games Done Quick 2024, where he will play a Nintendo console classic.

Peanut Butter is a classic game speedrunner

Dog that plays video games will break records at GDQ 2024

You’re probably wondering how Peanut Butter can enjoy various video games and even speedrun them. Well, it’s all because his owner trained him to do it. JSR_ is a streamer and speedrunner who decided to share his passion with his pet.

JSR_ wanted to train his dog to do something special since he was little. That’s how he started teaching her how to play NES titles. To do this, he used a special control designed so that Peanut Butter can press his buttons following various instructions from the streamer.

The shiba inu will demonstrate its skills at Games Done Quick 2024 with a game of Gyromite, an NES title designed to be played with ROB, Nintendo’s peculiar robot. The dog already has several videos where he shows his skills, but it will be the first time that he will be at an event to play live.

JSR_ assures that the controller they use does not have a special configuration or anything like that, so they stick to the operation of a conventional controller and the normal mechanics of the game.

Games Done Quick 2024 will take place from January 14 to 21 and, without a doubt, Peanut Butter will be one of its stars. Below you can see some videos showing the adorable dog playing:

