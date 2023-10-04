The Digimon Pendulum Color laptop was announced with a very extravagant Japanese advertisement, but fun at the same time.

After the recent Survive, the fans of Digimon They eat well again. Herds just announce a portable under the name of Digimon Pendulum Color and 25 years after the original training game arrived.

As we read in TechRaptor, the super popular toy dedicated to the Digimon franchise is included with a color LCD screen and one rechargeable battery via USB C.

Pre-orders are already active and it has a launch window of February 2024 in Japan, with tres modelos: NatureSpirits, Deep Savers y Nightmare Soldiers; each with their own list of 32 Digimon.

He Digimon Pendulum original It launched in 2020 as the second training “machine” in the franchise, one that also received its own color remake earlier this year.

Among the Digimon included in the list are the names of Triceramon y Gatomon para Nature Spirits; Dolphmon and Plesiomon in Deep Savers y Wizardmon y LadyDevimon en Nightmare Soldiers.

There are special digivokution routes that can be unlocked by connecting to the other models and also Jogres evolution returns for this game.

I also know has announced an additional product that will be released in the future related to Jogress and? will unlock an additional digimon that will only be able to evolve with it.

The training speed has been increased from the 1998 original, while a number of Additional features in this Digimon Pendulum Color.

It seems that Agumon and Tai are left behind in the anime and other products

There is a cold mode and the possibility of save up to one Digimon in training as a backupwhich will also be possible use as Jogress companion.

What Bandai Namco has done in this case is publish a Digimon Pendulum Color announcement which pays homage to the fantastic ads from 1998, while being just as fun.

It is possible that they know about the popularity of the product in the West and the laughter that the video could provoke, which is why the video has English subtitles and is fully translated.

It seems that this Digimon Pendulum Color ad for the new “little machines“laptops with color screen It has caused a sensation throughout the globe, will we see it in full in Spain?