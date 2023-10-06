In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

At the intersection of tradition and fantasy, Wild Hearts immerses us in a reimagined feudal Japan. An RPG that combines the thrill of hunting with the magic of facing legendary beasts, and now at an unbeatable price.

The world of RPG video games has evolved enormously over the years. We go from simple text adventures to open worlds full of details, rich in stories and with a graphic level that takes your breath away.

If you are one of those players who love mystical worlds, confrontation with imposing creatures and fast-paced action with a pinch of culture, the game Wild Hearts is, without a doubt, a choice that you cannot overlook: known as “EA’s Monster Hunter”, this is an essential game for the new generation and is on sale for 19.90 euros for PS5 and Series X.

The essence of Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts es “EA’s Monster Hunter“, created by Omega Force, the creators of Dynasty Warriors and all its variants such as Hyrule Warriors. It was openly inspired by Monster Hunter, an action RPG in which you fight monsters in a medieval Japan-looking world in cooperative multiplayer. The reception of The criticism was good, and from the fans even better.

In Wild Hearts we are presented with a scenario in which the gigantic beasts, known as kemono, have rebelled and wreaked havoc on Azuma. These are not simple creatures: they are imbued with elemental powers that make them destructive and deadly. Hope lies in a new heroan exceptional hunter with the determination to restore peace to the kingdom.

Innovation in hunting and gameplay

If you thought you’ve faced all kinds of enemies in other RPGs, wait until you meet the kemono. These beasts loaded with the essence of nature are not only a challenge because of their size, but also because of their unpredictability.. They will challenge you to study them, adapt and, with the help of weapons and the ancient technology of the karakuri, defeat them.

Imagine having the ability to modify the environment at will to create the perfect strategy hunting. In Wild Hearts, thanks to karakuri technology, you can. A resource that, without a doubt, adds a unique strategic dimension to the game. And while the challenge of hunting alone has its charm, the ability to join forces with friends adds a layer of complexity.

In this feudal Japan, hunting is not just a sport or a mission: it is a path of evolution. Every creature defeated is an opportunity to improve, customize and prepare for even greater challenges. But, beyond the action and hunting, Wild Hearts is also an opportunity to immerse yourself in landscapes inspired by the four seasons of Japan.

If you are an RPG fan and are looking for an experience that mixes action, tradition, and a good story, Wild Hearts is an option that you should not miss. And, with that offer, what are you waiting for? Enter the world of Azuma and face the kemono beasts in an adventure that, we are sure, you will not forget. Good hunting!

In this article, Hobbyconsolas receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here.