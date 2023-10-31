One of the jewels that our country has contributed to the numismatics is the 20 peso coin that honors the Bicentennial of the National Independence of Mexico.

The coin is recognized for its value since it has reached the figure of 4 million pesos, being one of the most coveted pieces of Mexico throughout the world.

The International Association of Montary Affairs (IACA) was in charge of awarding this piece as the “Best coin or series of coins” in 2022, serving as a means of displaying the coin to achieve international fame.

This currency presents Miguel Hidalgo, José María Morelos and Vicente Guerrero in profilewhile on the reverse you can read “Bicentennial of National Independence”.

On the other hand, there is a silver metal version which had a limited circulation, which makes it much scarcer.

Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel

SV

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions