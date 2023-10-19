With almost 600 reviews and a rating of 4.4 stars, we are faced with one of the best-rated products in its category. A tablet that ensures an excellent user experience thanks to its 16 GB of RAM and that, now, can be ours for just 127 euros. We tell you how.

As tablets have consolidated their position in the market, many users prefer them over laptops. The main reason is that they offer us, in most cases, greater comfort to carry out classic daily tasks: such as editing documents or watching our favorite titles on some of the various streaming platforms we have access to today.

Given an increasing number of brands that have specialized in this product category, as users we can also find options that have an excellent relationship between quality and price and that adapt to all types of needs. One of these cases is precisely this Teclast brand tablet that, today, Amazon has reduced it by 33%, leaving its price at 127.99 compared to €189.99 for its original RRP. We tell you all the details.

The performance you need

One of the main features of this tablet is found in the 16 GB of RAM that it integrates inside. Ensuring at all times the best user experience to move all types of applications that we use on a daily basis. And, thanks to the fact that it has Android 13 as the operating system, we have the opportunity to access a large number of apps compatible with our device.

Another aspect that stands out is its screen, with dimensions of 10 inches and very narrow frames, it offers a very elegant feeling and is very comfortable to interact with. Offering us the perfect size to be able to view any type of information or edit any document or photograph.

Always stay connected

It is also important to highlight connectivity. This Teclast P40HD comes with Dual SIM and is compatible with 4G networks. So we can use the Multi SIM service if our company offers us the option, guaranteeing great compatibility when we travel or make any type of trip. In addition, it has Bluetooth so we can connect any other device, such as these wireless headphones or peripherals such as a wireless keyboard or mouse. Inheriting the same appearance that we would have with a laptop.

Autonomy is one of the aspects that raises the most questions when we buy a new tablet, since during our daily lives we do not always have the opportunity to find plugs around us. The team behind the development of the tablet has made a notable effort in this regard, as demonstrated by the 6000 mAh that, in combination with the efficiency of Android 13, will allow us to overcome our daily routine with maximum guarantees. Becoming the ideal device to complement our smartphone on days when we do not need a laptop to perform our tasks.