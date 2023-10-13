Today, October 13th, World Thrombosis Day is celebrated, the World Day of Venous Thromboembolism (VTE). Venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism cause 10 million cases globally every year. After ischemic heart disease and ischemic cerebral stroke, VTE is the most frequent cardiovascular disease: it is in third place among the causes of death in the general population and first in hospitalized patients. But while arterial thromboembolism, the cause of heart attacks and strokes, is better known to the general public, VTE is much less so and its impact is little perceived. The Foundation for Your Heart of Anmco, the National Association of hospital cardiologists, teaches how to recognize and prevent it. “Knowing about thrombosis means treating it and saving lives”, says the president of per il Tuo cuore, Domenico Gabrielli. If you know how the enemy, even the Tev, acts, you can anticipate his moves.

Deep vein thrombosis – experts remind us – occurs when a thrombus (blood clot) forms in a deep vein, usually in the legs. Sometimes a piece of thrombus breaks off, migrates into the lungs, and causes pulmonary embolism, a life-threatening complication of deep vein thrombosis. The incidence rate of VTE is generally higher in women of childbearing age, probably due to the use of hormonal contraceptives and pregnancy, while it is higher in men after the age of 45. Venous thromboembolism “is constantly increasing – Gabrielli reports – for various reasons including the lengthening of life expectancy, the increase in geriatric surgery and traumatic pathologies”.

THE SYMPTOMS – “Swelling, redness and pain in a lower limb, cough, shortness of breath, low-grade fever and chest pain, even loss of consciousness”. The most frequent symptoms of VTE are these, explains Claudio Picariello, Chairman of the Anmco Pulmonary Diseases Area. However, “they can be nuanced, not all present, or recall other frequent pathologies such as pneumonia, heart failure, arrhythmias, complicating and slowing down the diagnostic-therapeutic process. It is not for nothing that pulmonary embolism is called ‘the great simulator’ and when a patient presents himself in the emergency room with a temporary loss of consciousness, TEV must always be excluded among the possible causes.”

But why does a blood clot form in the vein? “Many of the risk factors for arterial thromboembolism are also risk factors for VTE, such as obesity, smoking and inflammatory bowel disease”, lists the specialist. “Prolonged immobility, fractures or the results of orthopedic surgery and the use of estrogen-progestins, especially in the case of a family history of VTE, also have an impact.” Simply put, “prolonged air travel, if not interrupted by moments of muscle stretching or gentle walks, increases the risk”. Finally, “patients with cancer have a high risk of VTE, which is found incidentally on staging CT scans”.

“It is very important to increase awareness among the population on the mechanisms of thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, highly preventable problems – assures Gabrielli – which can cause a dramatic and often fatal event. If we focus for example on hospitalized patients, only 25 out of 100 know that the very fact of being admitted to hospital increases the probability of thrombosis.” Today, notes the number one of the Foundation for Your Heart, “among the population there is little awareness of the prevention of VTE, especially after accidents, traumas or hospital admissions”: situations in which “prophylaxis with low molecular weight heparin for periods limited is fundamental, adequate for body weight”. The expert points out that “Sars-CoV-2 infection has also been shown to be a VTE risk factor, fortunately transitory, and in some situations it must be agreed with the treating doctor whether to undertake subcutaneous heparin prophylaxis”.

“Certainly – continues Gabrielli – insisting on a correct lifestyle (moderate physical activity, abstention from smoking, diet low in salt and fat, adequate hydration) helps not only arterial circulation, but also venous circulation. In some situations – suggests – for the prevention of VTE, collaboration with other specialists is also appropriate, such as gynecologists in the case of taking contraceptives, who must provide adequate counseling in certain situations (overweight patients, smokers or with a family history of VTE), and oncologists given the high incidence of VTE in cancer patients”.

PREVENTION – There are good anti-VTE habits in everyday life: “First of all, regular physical activity, abolition of smoking, correct nutrition and correct weight”, recommends the president of the Foundation for Your Heart. Again: “It is best to avoid sitting for long periods and for example in the case of long-distance trips the advice is to wear light clothes, stretch your legs, hydrate and drink plenty of water”. It is also better to “evaluate the family’s predisposition to hypertension, and if your doctor deems it appropriate, intensify blood circulation checks. In case of prolonged hospitalizations, it is very important to discuss prevention methods and on risk factors. Compression stockings can be useful in case of specific risk factors, such as the presence of varicose veins or surgery.”

THE TREATMENTS – On the therapeutic front, “anticoagulants represent the first line treatment, as they prevent the blood from clotting and existing clots from increasing in size”, describes Gabrielli. “The new oral anticoagulants” or Nao “have almost completely replaced the good old warfarin – he points out – as they are equally effective and safer, in single or double daily administration, and do not require frequent checks of clotting times”. These drugs “can be prescribed in specific cases, such as a previous episode” of VTE, “a post-operative period or hospitalization. Since some prevention strategies can stop the development of blood clots in individuals at risk, it is important to identify and quantify the individual risk through personal characteristics and family history. Despite the existence of proven effective guidelines to support VTE prophylaxis – observes the specialist – it is necessary to improve adherence to the guidelines and provide appropriate care to patients at risk” .

Picariello insists on the importance of TEV being identified as soon as possible in hospital, among those arriving in the emergency room. “Many of the initial symptoms are non-specific and often underestimated – warns the Anmco expert – such as the triad of embolism (cough, shortness of breath, chest pain). There are not always signs of evident deep vein thrombosis (swelling, redness and pain). to a limb), sometimes the patient even has clinical and electrocardiographic characteristics that resemble a myocardial infarction. And above all, in the case of syncope or transient loss of consciousness, several autopsy studies demonstrate that VTE is not yet thought of as the first emergency diagnosis rescue, but the diagnosis is often made at autopsy.”

As for emergency therapies, “in cases of extreme clinical severity (state of shock) – concludes the specialist – in addition to systemic thrombolysis with very powerful drugs, the idea of ​​an ‘angioplasty and aspiration’ of the emboli is gaining ground in the wake of primary coronary angioplasty for acute myocardial infarction. Early diagnosis in the emergency room and the relevant anticoagulant therapy already upon clinical suspicion is fundamental”.