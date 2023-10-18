20 years ago Hotmail was the most popular email service in the world. Since 2012, that honor has passed to Gmail, Google’s service. Even so, in the middle of 2022, Hotmail (Outlook, as it is called now) It retains many loyal users who, against all odds, continue to use the Microsoft service.

In these two decades the service has changed enormously, especially in the last five years. Therefore, you have been lost in one of the changes experienced, it is likely that with the new interface you will need some tips and tricks for using this email service.

In this guide that you have before you, you will find the fundamental tips that you can do with Hotmail (Outlook) in the middle of 2023 and that will make your life simpler, more efficient and safer. Because staying up to date doesn’t have to be a heavy and tedious job.

If you have lost your password or forgotten your email address, in this article we explain how to log in to Hotmail after all this time.

Two-step verification

One of the most effective ways to protect any of your accounts is to activate two-step authentication. What it does is prevent someone from accessing your account, even if they have the password. You will have to enter a code that is sent by SMS or push notification to your mobile.

Of course, Hotmail also has two-step authentication. To activate it you have to go to your inbox. There, click on your photo, in the upper right area, and then click on View Account.

You are now in the Outlook control panel. Open the Security section and click on More security options. In that tab you can verify your account with this security measure.

Move your Gmail email to Hotmail

Another trick of this email service is that allows you to merge your account with Gmail. If you have an Android mobile, you surely have a Google account, so it is ideal to be able to manage your two emails in a single application.

To do this you have to go to the web version of Hotmail and Outlook. There, click on the Settings gear wheel in the upper right area. Select Options and go to submenu Connected accounts.

Click on the Gmail icon and assign a name to your Google account in Outlook and then check the option import emails from Gmail.

Now you just have to enter your Gmail email and password. When the process finishes you will automatically receive your emails in Hotmail.

Avoid spam messages

One option that you have available is cancel subscriptions, perfect to avoid receiving hundreds of spam emails. These messages will not even reach your email address.

If you have been put on an advertising list and you constantly receive spam, just open one of those emails. In the upper area you will see a hyperlink from which you can cancel your subscription. Once you click on it you will not receive any more messages.

How to recover deleted emails in Hotmail

If you use Hotmail as your email service, you may have ever deleted a message that you later needed. Fortunately, there is a way to rrecover those deleted emails from Hotmail quickly and easily.

You just have to follow these steps that we explain below.

Sign in to your Hotmail account: The first step is to log in to your Hotmail account. Enter your email address and password to access your inbox and other folders. Go to Deleted Items folder: Once you have logged into your account, in the left column you will find several folders, including the “Deleted” folder. Click on it. Recover deleted emails: Within the same folder you will see the emails that you have recently deleted. To recover one or more emails, select the boxes next to the messages you want to recover. Restore messages: Once you have selected the emails you want to recover, right-click on one of them and click restore. And that’s it, the deleted emails will be in your inbox again.

Set up an automatic reply in Hotmail

If you are away from home or do not have an Internet connection, you can make Hotmail automatically respond to all received emails.

Any message you leave will automatically be sent to the email addresses that send you messages.

To configure these messages you must go to Settings > Options and enter the menu that says Automatic responses. In the window that appears you can program the validity period of these responses and the message you want to send.

Undo email sending

This option is another of the most useful, a trick that will save you on more than one occasion. It is not activated by default, so you are the one who must enable it. Going to Settings > Options you will see that in the side menu there is an option called Undo Send. Click on it.

Check the Allow me to undo shipments box and set a period of time during which you can cancel it. It is very easy to make and will be available whenever you want it.

With all this, you would be prepared to face everyday life, where emails continue to be the most used form of communication between companies, workers and professionals.