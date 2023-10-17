On the morning of Saturday 7 October, at dawn, the radical Palestinian group Hamas, which governs the Gaza Strip, began a complex operation by sea, land and air against Israel. It was an unprecedented attack, in terms of the scale of the operation, the number of people killed and the way in which it was carried out. Israel responded to Hamas’s attack in an extremely violent manner: among other things, it began bombing the Strip as it had never done before and expressed its intention to begin a ground invasion to eliminate Hamas completely, which could have catastrophic consequences for civilians in Gaza.

The unprecedented attack by Hamas

The Hamas attack – compared by some to “Israel’s September 11th” – began shortly after 6 am on Saturday 7 October. Hamas fired thousands of rockets at Israeli cities: the vast majority were intercepted by the Israeli Iron Dome missile system. He attempted to arrive on the Israeli beach of Zikim with some boats and motorboats, but the militiamen were repelled by the Israeli army. And he used powered paragliders, but it is unclear whether the technique was effective and brought any results.

The most effective part of the attack, which distinguishes this operation from all previous ones, however, was the land attack, in which more than 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers were killed, an exceptional number, and in which they were taken hostage nearly 200 Israelis and foreigners, then taken to the Gaza Strip. This too is unprecedented.

Hamas, a group considered terrorist by the United States and the European Union among others, had been preparing that attack for months, as demonstrated by subsequent documents and maps found on the bodies of Hamas members killed on Israeli territory. There is also speculation that the Palestinian group had help from two allies: Iran and the radical Lebanese group Hezbollah (but their level of involvement in the attack is unclear).

The Hamas ground attack was ferocious and completely caught both Israeli intelligence and security forces by surprise, a situation which appears to have been caused mostly by political decisions made by Netanyahu’s government over the years. After having overcome the barriers that divide the Gaza Strip from Israel, Hamas militiamen attacked Israeli cities and kibbutzim (small egalitarian Jewish communities, born mainly before and after the Second World War). They began shooting anyone who passed on the street and entered house to house, killing or kidnapping civilians, including the elderly, women and children.

Some civilians took refuge in the so-called “safe rooms”, present in all Israeli houses built after 1992 and designed to protect the population from rockets: in many cases, however, they were not sufficient, because these rooms did not always provide a secure closure from the inside. It took the Israeli soldiers hours to arrive.

Especially in some communities the violence has been enormous. It happened for example in Sderot, the largest Israeli city near the Gaza Strip and one of the first attacked by Hamas, but also in the kibbutzim of Be’eri and Kfar Azza. Images that have circulated since Saturday afternoon showed corpses abandoned in the streets, civilians killed at bus stops or in courtyards and public spaces near homes, while survivors spoke of an unknown number of people kidnapped and taken away. The photos showing the massacre of civilians are very strong and impressive: they can be seen here, while here it is explained why the Post decided to publish them.

The largest massacre known so far is the one carried out on Saturday at dawn by Hamas at the Supernova festival, a rave party organized in southern Israel. For hours, Hamas militiamen chased people on jeeps, motorbikes and pickups who were trying to escape or hide, killing them or kidnapping them and taking them to the Strip, displaying them as trophies. Witnesses spoke of violence and executions. So far, 260 bodies have been counted and an unknown number of people taken hostage.

Israel’s reaction

Shortly after the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, head of the most right-wing government in Israel’s history, said: “We are at war.” The army sent thousands of soldiers to regain control of the Israeli towns attacked by Hamas militiamen, who continued to make incursions across the border by land until three days after the attack.

On Monday 9 October, two days after the attack, Israel confirmed that it had amassed over 100,000 soldiers near the borders of the Gaza Strip and called up more than 300,000 reservists. He also announced the “total siege” of the Strip, which among other things means the complete blockade of supplies of food, water, fuel and electricity. On Wednesday 11 October the only power plant in the Strip stopped working (Israel had already been applying a land and sea embargo on the Gaza Strip for many years, which was deemed illegal by the international community). A few days later we started talking about the lack of drinking water and the fact that many people in Gaza had started drinking sea water, with great health risks.

The formation of a national unity government was also announced on Wednesday 11 October, effectively an expansion of the right-wing government in office until the end of the war against Hamas.

In the meantime, Israel has continued to bomb very intensely what it claims are military objectives, Hamas structures, which however are often inside buildings where civilians also live (and Israel has gradually abandoned the practice of roof-knocking, with which it warned civilians before to attack). It began targeting underground tunnels built both for military purposes and to import weapons and basic necessities into the Strip. Entire neighborhoods in Gaza have been destroyed, such as that of Rimal. More than 3,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in Israeli bombings on the Strip.

On Friday 13 October, the Israeli government asked more than a million civilians to evacuate territories in the north of the Strip, including the city of Gaza, ahead of even more massive bombings and a ground invasion: the UN has said that the operation requested by Israel could have “devastating humanitarian consequences”, while many Palestinians said they feared that the events of the “Nakba”, “catastrophe” in Arabic, when around 700 thousand Palestinians were forced to leave their homes, could be repeated homes before and during the war fought between Israel and several Arab countries in 1948. Hundreds of thousands of people fled south, but many remained in their homes, both because civilian convoys were attacked and due to the impossibility of many people to move (including those hospitalized). Furthermore, there is no exit from the Gaza Strip.

In recent days there have also been several skirmishes on the border that divides northern Israel with southern Lebanon, where the radical Shiite group Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and Iran, is strong. Israel ordered the evacuation of some population centers near the border, declaring that piece of territory a “closed military zone”. One thing that is being discussed a lot, and on which there is little agreement for now, is the possibility of the war becoming “regional”.

The Israeli bombing of Gaza was criticized in many demonstrations held on Friday the 13th in several Arab cities, including Baghdad (Iraq), Beirut (Lebanon) and Tunis (Tunisia). Immediately after the Hamas attack, however, the Arab countries – some of which had begun to normalize their relations with Israel in 2020 – had been equidistant between the warring parties, and even the more moderate Palestinian parties, such as Fatah, they found themselves in a complicated situation: they had not explicitly condemned Hamas, but they had not celebrated the attack either. Instead, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, was accused of being too pro-Israeli.

Meanwhile, the war in the Gaza Strip is also having serious repercussions in the West Bank: in the last week, 61 Palestinians have been killed by security forces or Israeli settlers.

It is unclear what will happen now. On Friday 13 October, Israel confirmed for the first time its intention to launch an extensive ground operation to eliminate Hamas, then the army appears to have taken a step back after the announcement that it would arrive on an official visit to Tel on Wednesday 18 October. Aviv US President Joe Biden. However, the hypothesis of an invasion still seems the most probable.