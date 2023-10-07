The rossoblù coach: “We want to be a team that can compete against opponents who are stronger than us. I decided to send Orsolini from the spot, I understand Joshua. But he is our symbol and is very altruistic”

The only stumble of the season remains that of the first day, at home against Milan. After that, Bologna scored seven useful results in a row for a total of 11 points. Stopping very illustrious opponents: in addition to Inter, there were also draws with Juve and Napoli. In short: Bologna can no longer hide. A concept also confirmed by Thiago Motta: “We must not hide about anything, we must know who we are. We want to be a team that can compete against opponents stronger than us, like Inter. This gap with the big teams exists, it is large, but when you play in this way the boys manage to compensate for it. Today we stopped Inter, yes, but against Juventus I don’t know if we stopped them or they stopped us, seeing as we deserved to win. This is the path here, to move forward with humility every Sunday”.

The Emilian coach then goes into specifics: “These guys convey to me every day the desire to come, help, propose things that we weren’t used to doing. Little by little we’re succeeding. We know that Inter starts very strong, we weren’t able to to hold the game in the first 20′, but not because we were in a bad situation, but because Inter is a strong team. We reacted well to a negative situation, the boys were fantastic at playing, defending and attacking all together. The prize This draw is deserved for a great performance.” Then he explains the background on the penalty: “Zirkzee is our penalty taker, but at that moment I decided to let Orsolini shoot, which is why Zirkzee felt it a bit. He wants to score, he wants to win and I apologized to him at half-time. He didn’t make the decision very well and I understand that because he lives for goals, being a striker, but everything is clarified. He is fantastic on and off the pitch from day one. He is the symbol of our Bologna, because he is very altruistic and has a huge quality, works for the group. I’m very proud of what he does.”

October 7 – 5.46pm

