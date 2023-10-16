The movie The Keep will have a new version and we know great news about the project.

It was announced a while ago that F. Paul Wilson’s novel The Keep would be rebooted for a new film adaptation by director Greg Nicotero. However, since then, there have been no major updates on the project. Now, Nicotero has confirmed that the reason behind the lack of news is due to the writers’ strike that affected the industry. But with the strike resolved, he hopes to move forward although the production start date remains uncertain due to the ongoing actors’ strike.

“Unfortunately, the writers’ strike hit us just as we were starting to release that. We have a really great vision with a really great writer. “We’re ready to get back out there with that.” He told CB.

What is the story about?

The keep (The keep) from 1983

The plot of The Keep takes place in a small castle high in the remote Transylvanian Alps, where the Nazis are being stalked by an invisible and silent enemy. The mysterious entity selects one victim per night, leaving behind mutilated corpses. Faced with this situation, an extermination squad is sent, but the men discover something powerful and terrifying. To solve the mystery, the Nazis turn to a local folklore expert, who is Jewish, and unleash a series of unexpected events. At the same time, a man wakes up from a nightmare and sets out to find his destiny.

Nicotero added: “It’s interesting, because the few people I’ve talked to about the project, many of them don’t realize that The Keep was one of the first books where the bad Nazis get what they deserve because they come into contact with a force that is greater than them. Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), of course, did too. It’s a great story. Many people don’t realize that El Torreón was actually the one who did it. F. Paul Wilson was really the first to do it, to do it well.”

The first movie was a bit of a disaster.

The Keep was previously adapted in 1983 by director Michael Mann, although production problems led to Mann reneging on his film, resulting in both critical and financial disappointment.

“The challenge is to make that story feel fresh, because it’s been copied, including a lot of The Keep, quite a bit,” Nicotero joked. “So I think we have a great view on it and I’m very excited about it. So, soon, soon, soon.” Greg Nicotero concluded.

Are you looking forward to seeing a new adaptation of El Torreón? Do you know the original movie? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.