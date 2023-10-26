Good news! They are already working on Samaritan 2, the film where Sylvester Stallone will play the old hero of Granite City again.

After the success of the first installment last year, action star Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as the mysterious Joe Smith, the film’s main character. Since according to THR, on Amazon Prime Video he is already working on Samaritan 2.

I think it’s a great idea, since it can be very interesting to show us this whole world and new threats for this old school hero. Also, the first one was quite entertaining, but I’m more interested in your opinion, which you can leave me below.

This is the information we have.

The script for Samaritan 2 is being written by Bragi F. Schut, who worked on the first film and helped create this exciting superhero world. Sylvester Stallone, in addition to his starring role, will also be a producer on this project that promises to surprise fans of the saga.

In the plot of the first film, we met Sam Cleary, a thirteen-year-old boy who suspects that his lonely neighbor, Mr. Smith, is actually the legendary superhero Samaritan. This superhero had been reported dead 25 years ago after a fierce battle with his nemesis, Nemesis. The city of Granite City is on the brink of chaos, and Sam embarks on a mission to convince his neighbor to reveal his true identity and save the city.

Director Julius Avery took us on an exciting journey through this superhero world with The Umbrella Academy star Javon Walton playing Sam Cleary. The original film earned mixed reviews from critics, but was well received by audiences, leading to the exciting Samaritan sequel.

