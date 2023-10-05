Releases in the video game industry are just the tip of an iceberg that hides endless stories with events and decisions that changed the final results in one way or another and of course this also happens with consoles. Recently, the creator of the first Xbox revealed a story about the process that led to putting that name on the first Microsoft console.

Video: 20 YEARS – Xbox

Xbox creator reveals details about the console’s name

For many it is known history that Xbox was named that way because of the development process that involved DirectX, however, this was not a clear-cut decision and at the time it was considered an informal appointment. The above was revealed by Seamus Blackley, creator of the console, who in an interview with Time Extension told details about how it got its name, its logo and its identifying color.

The first Xbox, a milestone for Microsoft

Why is Xbox called that and its official color is green?

According to Blackley, the relationship between the the name of the platform, which comes from the fact that we were releasing it internally as a hardware specification optimized for DirectX. So we were going to make a box, which is what people call a machine or a system. A box for DirectX “So it was the DirectX box. And eventually, we called it Xbox assuming there would be a better name at some point.”

However, the marketing area failed and even disappointed those responsible for the hardware: “they were absolute garbage” so they continued with the Xbox name, which would eventually become the official one.

Next, it was the turn of the logo and color scheme. According to Seamus Blackley, the logical step was to design an X since they already had the name, but they had to give it color. One of his colleagues had a set of markers but most of them had been stolen in the office, so only blue and green were left: “all the colors had been stolen and all that was left were basically greens and some blues. We couldn’t have blue because PlayStation was blue, so we started drawing in green and stuck with it. So we had this name, Xbox, and the color green.”

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Xbox One: from failure to revolution

