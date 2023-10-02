One more new problem for Apple with the launch of the iPhone 15, and it seems that it does not get along at all with the BMW’s wireless charging.

Although sales of the iPhone 15 are being a success in these first weeks, the truth is that the device is having a series of derived problems that had not been experienced before with other Cupertino launches.

To the problems already confirmed by Apple of overheating of the iPhone 15, and that will be solved with an upcoming update, now if you have a BMW car, it is likely that you can directly break the NFC chip of your new iPhone.

And it is literal, because there are already many users who are pointing out that the NFC chip of their iPhone 15 It no longer works after charging the device with the car’s wireless charging pad.

Affected customers point out that the iPhone It enters data recovery mode with a white screen, the NFC chip no longer working after the device restarts.

So you can see the importance of the NFC chip, it is responsible for making features like Apple Pay or digital keys work.

Affected users are receiving a “can’t set up Apple Pay in the Wallet app” error message and there doesn’t appear to be a way to fix the issue.

Some stores Apple They are replacing these iPhones with the broken NFC chip, but when you provide them with a new iPhone 15, the same problem happens.

This is a fairly serious failure, given that the cars BMW They are very numerous on the roads and iPhone 15 users will be too.

At the moment Apple has not commented on the matter, so owners of an iPhone 15 and a BMW should avoid charging their device in the vehicle in this way and opt for other solutions.