For quite a few years, especially in summer, beers with lemon have been triumphing, including the typical radler or shandys that you can buy in your favorite supermarkets.

These types of drinks are characterized by having small amounts of lemon juice or lemon soda, along with very low amounts of alcohol, which may apparently seem healthy.

However, the nutritionist Mario Ortiz has warned that these type drinks cyclist or shandys, which are very popular among Spanish users, are not healthy, even though they contain practically no alcohol and may contain some lemon juice.

The reason they are unhealthy is that they have high levels of sugar.

“On some occasions I have seen that people drink radler-type beer thinking that it is healthier, but it is not,” warns the nutritionist while analyzing a can of a well-known brand and highlights that it contains 18 g of sugar.

In fact, he adds that “typical shandys have up to 24 g of sugars”, something he describes as “crazy”.

He concludes that regular beer is not a good option since it contains alcohol, but neither are these types of beers with lemon, since they are basically “beer with sugar,” he comments.

Their conclusion is not surprising, given that a few weeks ago the OCU itself launched a report stating that these types of beers “are not what they seem”, and that not only “the presence of lemon is almost testimonial”, but that “they contain high amounts of sugar”.

However, the OCU pointed out that, compared to a traditional beer, this type of beer contains less alcohol, but its production “includes the presence of sugary soft drinks.”

In the report, they highlighted that radlers have a higher calorie content than a classic beer, specifically 12% more on average.

The OCU recommended that the healthiest option for beers is 0.0% alcohol.