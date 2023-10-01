Director Alfonso Cuarón explains why they kept Gravity production on Earth despite their big plans.

In an age where practical effects seem to be the norm in filmmaking, questions often arise as to whether certain films really took their exploits to the extreme, even if that meant filming in space. One of those films that challenged the limits of cinematic reality was Gravity, directed by Alfonso Cuarón, which became a milestone in cinema history when it was released in 2013, winning seven Academy Awards. Now, marking a decade since its release, the director has shared why they decided not to film any scenes in space, and it turns out that the reason was not simply budgetary.

The most obvious reason for not filming in space was the budget, an undertaking that would have been astronomically expensive. However, Alfonso Cuarón revealed an additional reason that weighed even more on the decision: the film’s star, Sandra Bullock. It turns out that Bullock had experienced two plane accidents in the past, which led her to have a deep fear of flying. When faced with the idea of ​​getting on a rocket or a spaceship, her answer was a resounding no.

In his own words, Alfonso Cuarón explained:

“The budget was the number one problem. Number two, and what ended the entire conversation, was Sandra. Because Sandra had already suffered two plane accidents. Not one, but two. For her, flying is a great sacrifice. And for her, the idea of ​​getting on a rocket or something, it was a no-no, you know.” she told Empire.

Alfonso Cuarón (cordonpress)

Despite the limitation of not being able to film in space, Alfonso Cuarón and his team sought precision and authenticity. They tried to film some scenes on a NASA plane, but they couldn’t get the desired results. Additionally, when NASA had access to the script for Gravity and noted that it involved a disaster in space, they realized they could not support the film as it went against their policies.

This is what Alfonso Cuarón reveals:

“In the beginning, NASA was very helpful to us. We went to Houston. We talked about the space station, which was going to be a major feature of the movie. But when they read the script and saw that there was going to be some kind of disaster in space, which is very much against NASA policy, so they couldn’t support us anymore.”

Gravity by Alfonso Cuarón

Although NASA was not involved in the film, Gravity remains an impressive achievement in space cinema. The film not only showed how bad things could go in space, but also the loneliness one could experience in the event of a problem. Ten years after its release, Alfonso Cuarón continues his career in directing, with television shows in development and a film titled Jane in pre-production.

